July 1, 2019 2:16 pm
Senior Iranian MP: Israel Will Be Destroyed in Half an Hour if US Attacks Iran

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A display featuring missiles and a portrait of Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is seen at Baharestan Square in Tehran, Sept. 27, 2017. Photo: Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi / TIMA via Reuters.

Israel will be destroyed in half an hour if the United States attacks Iran, a senior Iranian parliamentarian said on Monday, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency.

Weeks of tensions culminated last month in US President Donald Trump’s last-minute decision to call off planned strikes on Iran after Tehran downed an American drone.

Washington also accused Iran of being behind attacks on ships in the Gulf, which Tehran denies.

“If the US attacks us, only half an hour will remain of Israel‘s lifespan,” Mojtaba Zolnour, the chairman of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy commission said on Monday, according to Mehr.

