Tuesday, July 2nd | 29 Sivan 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli CEO of UK Movie Theater Chain Targeted With Antisemitic Abuse Over ‘Robert The Bruce’ Biopic

Europeans Urge Iran to Abide by Nuclear Pact; Israel Says Preparing Military

At US Independence Day Party in Jerusalem, Israel’s Netanyahu Says He Will Keep ‘Open Mind’ on Trump Peace Plan

Massive Swarm of Jellyfish Heads for Israeli Waters

Adidas Twitter Account Tricked Into Posting Antisemitic Messages

Supermodel Karlie Kloss: ‘Shabbat Has Brought So Much Meaning Into My Life’

Netanyahu Says Trump Knew in Advance of Israel’s Iran Archive Mission

Protesters Block Major Road Junctions Across Israel After Ethiopian Teen Killed by Cop

Top Syrian Official Threatens Israel With Retaliation for Air Strikes

Israel Set to Launch Long-Awaited 5G Tender This Month

July 2, 2019 9:58 am
0

Labor Members Vote on a New Leader Ahead of Upcoming National Election

avatar by JNS.org

Labour Party leader Avi Gabay speaks during a press conference at the Labour Party offices in Tel Aviv in on Oct.1, 2017. Photo: Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.

JNS.org – Labor party members headed to the polls on Tuesday to determine who will represent the once-prominent faction in Israel’s national elections in September.

Approximately 65,000 members will be eligible to cast ballots at one of 105 polling stations—down significantly from the 160,000 eligible voters the party had in 1992.

Prior to the April 9 elections, which failed to produce a functional coalition, Labor members elected 2011 tent protest leaders Itzik Shmuli and Stav Shaffir to the first and second slots on the party list, with former Labor heads Shelly Yachimovich and Amir Peretz taking positions three and four, respectively.

Tuesday’s primary is seen as critical for the survival of the party, which was once home to former prime ministers Golda Meir and Yitzhak Rabin, as well as former president Shimon Peres.

In the April election Labor won just six Knesset seats, the worst electoral showing in the party’s history. Current leader Avi Gabbay subsequently announced his resignation.

In 2015, the party teamed up with the Zionist Union party and won 19 seats.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.