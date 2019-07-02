Wednesday, July 3rd | 30 Sivan 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli CEO of UK Movie Theater Chain Targeted With Antisemitic Abuse Over ‘Robert The Bruce’ Biopic

Europeans Urge Iran to Abide by Nuclear Pact; Israel Says Preparing Military

At US Independence Day Party in Jerusalem, Israel’s Netanyahu Says He Will Keep ‘Open Mind’ on Trump Peace Plan

Massive Swarm of Jellyfish Heads for Israeli Waters

Adidas Twitter Account Tricked Into Posting Antisemitic Messages

Supermodel Karlie Kloss: ‘Shabbat Has Brought So Much Meaning Into My Life’

Netanyahu Says Trump Knew in Advance of Israel’s Iran Archive Mission

Protesters Block Major Road Junctions Across Israel After Ethiopian Teen Killed by Cop

Top Syrian Official Threatens Israel With Retaliation for Air Strikes

Israel Set to Launch Long-Awaited 5G Tender This Month

July 2, 2019 3:18 pm
0

Supermodel Karlie Kloss: ‘Shabbat Has Brought So Much Meaning Into My Life’

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner. Photo: Instagram.

Model and “Project Runway” host Karlie Kloss opened up about converting to Judaism and embracing Shabbat in a recent interview with British Vogue.

The 26-year-old, who graces the cover of the magazine’s August issue, talked about her love for the Jewish day of rest saying,  “I think we all have a tendency to just keep going. Some people find grounding through meditation. Some find it through exercise. And to each their own, but for me, Shabbat has brought so much meaning into my life. It helps me reconnect to the actual world.”

Kloss converted to Judaism before marrying 34-year-old Jewish venture capitalist Joshua Kushner — the younger brother of Jared Kushner, son-in-law and senior adviser to US President Donald Trump — in October 2018. They had a second wedding party, which included the dancing of the hora, in Wyoming in June. Kloss’ sister-in-law, Ivanka Trump, also converted to Judaism before marrying into the Kushner family.

The model told British Vogue about her conversion, “Changing part of who you are for someone else can be seen as weak. But you know what? Actually, if you’ve been through what I’ve experienced, it requires you to be anything but weak. It requires me to be stronger and self-loving and resilient. I really did not take this lightly.”

“It wasn’t enough to just love Josh and make this decision for him,” she added. “This is my life and I am an independent, strong woman. It was only after many years of studying and talking with my family and friends and soul searching that I made the decision to fully embrace Judaism in my life and start planning for a future with the man I chose to marry.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.