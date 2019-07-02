Supermodel Karlie Kloss: ‘Shabbat Has Brought So Much Meaning Into My Life’

Model and “Project Runway” host Karlie Kloss opened up about converting to Judaism and embracing Shabbat in a recent interview with British Vogue.

The 26-year-old, who graces the cover of the magazine’s August issue, talked about her love for the Jewish day of rest saying, “I think we all have a tendency to just keep going. Some people find grounding through meditation. Some find it through exercise. And to each their own, but for me, Shabbat has brought so much meaning into my life. It helps me reconnect to the actual world.”

Kloss converted to Judaism before marrying 34-year-old Jewish venture capitalist Joshua Kushner — the younger brother of Jared Kushner, son-in-law and senior adviser to US President Donald Trump — in October 2018. They had a second wedding party, which included the dancing of the hora, in Wyoming in June. Kloss’ sister-in-law, Ivanka Trump, also converted to Judaism before marrying into the Kushner family.

The model told British Vogue about her conversion, “Changing part of who you are for someone else can be seen as weak. But you know what? Actually, if you’ve been through what I’ve experienced, it requires you to be anything but weak. It requires me to be stronger and self-loving and resilient. I really did not take this lightly.”

“It wasn’t enough to just love Josh and make this decision for him,” she added. “This is my life and I am an independent, strong woman. It was only after many years of studying and talking with my family and friends and soul searching that I made the decision to fully embrace Judaism in my life and start planning for a future with the man I chose to marry.”