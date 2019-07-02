The World Must Wake Up to Iranian Terror and Violence

With the economic noose tightening, the fundamentalists in Tehran are growing increasingly bold. Aside from their usual venomous rhetoric, the Iranians are starting to test the waters in order to see what they can get away with.

Explosions rocked oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, with many pointing fingers at the Iranian regime. A missile was fired at oil targets in southern Iraq, just as tensions began to flare up between the United States and Iran. And an American drone was shot down by Iranian forces.

Day by day, the Iranian regime is poking and prodding to see what the international community will tolerate.

Sadly, the international response to these continued offenses has been rather tepid. Therefore, it is all but guaranteed that more such events will transpire in the coming days, weeks, and months.

There must be a united consensus on how to deal with the Iranian regime. The global community must set up a metaphorical “red line” — and then stand firmly by it. For far too long, the Iranian regime has been allowed to act with impunity.

Iran has already managed to gain indirect control of several Arab states. Baghdad, Sana’a, Beirut, and Damascus have become vassals to the ayatollahs in Tehran. The Iranian government seeks to destabilize the region in perpetuity by providing arms and funds to terrorist groups such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis. Their ambitions are vast and sinister, and they will continue to march towards their goal without fear as long as the global community sits back and allows them to do so.

It is disheartening and troubling to see the international community once again fail to stop a murderous regime from expanding its influence and control over neighboring states. Instead of standing up to Iranian belligerence, the Europeans seek to bend the knee and kiss the ring of the ayatollahs. Instead of punishing the Iranians for their support of terrorism and their crimes against neighboring countries, the Europeans are begging the Iranians to comply with the nuclear deal. And while the Europeans plead, the Iranians laugh and continue to defy the international community by marching ever closer to their end goal of becoming a nuclear-armed state.

While the Europeans and the Democrats in the United States scramble to see who can hide their heads in the sand the deepest, Middle Eastern countries are wising up to the threat in their backyard. Saudi Arabia, Israel, and other Gulf states are forging alliances to counter the storm festering on the horizon. While this is a move in a positive direction, the rest of the global community must stand behind these regional powers in their attempts to thwart Iranian expansionism. Only a unified front can truly deter and destroy Iran’s grand vision.

It is time for the world to wake up and read the writing on the wall. The messages are abundant and clear. If left unchallenged, Iran will continue to test, push, and escalate matters until human lives are lost. If and when that happens, the situation will spiral out of control. It is time for the international community of nations to take a stand and make it known that Iranian antics will no longer be tolerated. Anything other than this will only guarantee a more severe conflict in the near future.

Harold teaches junior high school students in Hokkaido, Japan. When not slaving away at school, he enjoys musing about politics, religion, and philosophy over Korean food.