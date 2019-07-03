Thursday, July 4th | 1 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Tech Exits Nearly Doubled in Valuation in First Half of 2019, Report Says

Israel-Based Elbit Subsidiary to Supply Cyber Intelligence System to Dutch National Police

Spanish Nominee for Top EU Foreign Policy Post Is Firm Backer of Iranian Regime

Israeli Diplomat Chosen to Lead UN Committee for Budget and Administration

Dismissing Criticism, Trump Presides Over July 4th Holiday With Military Show

Bank of Israel to Hold Key Rate at 0.25 Percent, Temper Hike Expectations: Reuters Poll

Oil Tanker Bound for Syria Seized in Gibraltar for Sanctions-Busting

Iran Could Consider Talks With US Only If Sanctions Lifted, Khamenei Permits: Minister

Trump Tells Iran Threats ‘Can Come Back to Bite You’ in Nuclear Standoff

Palestinian Businessmen Deem Bahrain Conference a Success, Despite Tussle With PA

July 3, 2019 3:26 pm
0

Netanyahu on Gaza: Israel Wants Calm, but Prepared for ‘Wide-Ranging’ Military Campaign

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu takes part in a meeting in southern Israel, July 3, 2019. Photo: Kobi Gideon / GPO.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a Security Cabinet meeting at an IDF base near the border with the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, and also sat down with local municipal leaders.

“Our policy is clear: We want to restore the calm, but at the same time we are also prepared for a wide-ranging military campaign, if it proves necessary,” Netanyahu said. “These are my instructions to the IDF.”

Several local municipal leaders boycotted the meeting with Netanyahu, out of frustration over what they view as a conciliatory government policy toward Hamas, which rules Gaza.

Since a truce went into effect last week, the number of incendiary balloons being launched from Gaza into southern Israel has dropped dramatically, but not to zero. Fires caused by such balloons have caused millions of shekels of damage to the agricultural sector over the past year and a half.

“I regret that some of the council heads who always say that we do not listen to them left precisely when we came to listen to them, but we will do what is necessary for everyone,” Netanyahu said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.