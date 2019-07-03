Wednesday, July 3rd | 30 Sivan 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Virginia State Legislature Candidate Removes Facebook Concentration-Camp ‘Joke’

Despite Looming Brexit, This Israeli Firm Is Buying Up London Real Estate by the Pound

Negotiations With Germany Result in Increased Welfare for Holocaust Survivors, Payment for Surviving Spouse

Romania Finds ‘Many’ More Human Remains Near Site of Jewish Mass Grave

Israeli Private Hospital Chain Goes Digital

Tanks in Washington Ahead of Trump’s Fourth of July Pageant

Lessons from the Golan

Why Are Arab States Rejecting the Palestinian Cause?

The Theft of Childhood: Protecting Our Children from Ideological Warfare

Iran Is Preparing a Worldwide Terror Network

July 3, 2019 10:32 am
0

Virginia State Legislature Candidate Removes Facebook Concentration-Camp ‘Joke’

avatar by JNS.org

Paul Milde, a Republican candidate to be a delegate in Virginia’s 28th district. Photo: Paul Milde/Facebook.

JNS.org – A Republican candidate for Virginia’s state legislature removed a meme from his personal Facebook page that mocked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) comparison of US migrant detention facilities to concentration camps.

Paul Milde, running to be a delegate from the state’s 28th district, which consists of Fredericksburg—between Washington, DC, and the state capital of Richmond—shared a meme on Saturday. It depicted a photoshopped picture of living room with an enclosed play pen with a child in it and a mother on the outside as a picture of Ocasio-Cortez looms on a TV in the background. The description: “Install your very own concentration camp … In the comfort of your own home!”

“Too much! Lol,” commented Milde in sharing the image by a Facebook user named “Jerry F Fitzgerald.”

Related coverage

July 3, 2019 10:23 am
0

Negotiations With Germany Result in Increased Welfare for Holocaust Survivors, Payment for Surviving Spouse

JNS.org - The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (also known as the Claims Conference) announced on Monday the...

“GOP VA House candidate Paul Milde has both made light of the horrors at our border & demeaned the millions killed in concentration camps in the Holocaust. This type of “joking” cannot be tolerated. Milde should apologize for the inexcusable post he shared,” tweeted Virginia House of Delegates minority leader Eileen Filler-Corn, a Democrat.

Despite deleting his sharing of the meme, Milde justified posting it in the first place.

“Having visited Buchenwald and Dachau in Germany, and Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland, I learned what constitutes an actual concentration camp and the unimaginable horrors that took place there,” he told Jewish Telegraphic Agency. “That is why I was profoundly offended when Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez casually compared America’s handling of an immigration crisis she previously claimed did not exist to the Nazis’ crimes against humanity.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.