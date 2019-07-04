Petah Tikva Names Town Square After Trump

The central Israeli town of Petah Tikva has named a square after President Donald Trump.

According to Israeli news site Walla, the site was dedicated yesterday in order to be in time for America’s July 4 Independence Day celebrations.

Although expected to attend, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman did not show up. Instead, Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz and Minister of the Economy and Industry Eli Cohen helped dedicate the new square.

Petah Tikva Mayor Rami Greenberg told Walla, “Israel benefits from the power of the president of the United States. Petah Tikva should symbolize this.”

“There is a real message here,” he added. “A president sees that people are giving him support, this gives him room to continue, and that is our duty.”