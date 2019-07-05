Sunday, July 7th | 4 Tammuz 5779

July 5, 2019 3:36 pm
Boris Johnson: British Jews Among Immigrant Groups Who Have ‘Helped to Make Our National Culture’

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson. Photo: Reuters / Denis Balibouse.

In remarks at a Conservative Party hustings on Friday, Boris Johnson hailed British Jews as one of the immigrant groups who “adapted and they have made their lives and they have helped to make our national culture.”

“That’s what I want for our country, I want everybody who comes here and makes their lives here to be and to feel British,” he said.

Johnson — a former London mayor and foreign secretary — is battling current Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May, who announced her resignation in May over her failure to handle the Brexit issue. The winner will be declared later this month.

Watch Friday’s event below (via The Guardian). Johnson’s comment about Jews occurs at around the 40:30 mark:

