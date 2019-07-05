Friday, July 5th | 2 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Turkey’s S-400s to be Loaded on Planes Sunday in Russia: Haberturk

Why the PA Failed to Block the Bahrain Conference

Iran’s Time Is Up

When Human Rights Become Acceptable Collateral Damage

Wahhabism Confronted: Sri Lanka Curbs Saudi Influence After Bombings

Germany Working at Top Speed to Get Iran Barter Scheme Running: Spokesman

European Ambassadors Seek Insight From Israel on Coping With Global Migrant Crisis

Israeli Experts Debate How to Approach an Increasingly Belligerent Iran

That’s Not Stuttgart! Germany’s AfD Red-Faced Over Israeli Brawl Mix-Up

Defying Critics, Trump Salutes Military in Pomp-Filled July 4 Celebration

July 5, 2019 10:28 am
0

Germany Working at Top Speed to Get Iran Barter Scheme Running: Spokesman

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A woman looks at exchange rates by the window of a currency exchange shop in Tehran’s business district, Jan. 7, 2012. Photo: Reuters / Raheb Homavandi / File.

Germany is working hard to reach the point where the first transactions can be carried out under a special trade channel being set up to enable trade between Iran and European exporters, a German Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Friday.

Spokesman Rainer Breul said European industry had a great interest in the system being brought online, which will make it possible for trade between EU members and Iran to continue despite stiff US sanctions in place since Washington quit a 2015 nuclear accord.

Set up by France, Britain and Germany, Instex is a barter trade mechanism that aims to avoid direct financial transfers by offsetting balances between importers and exporters on the European side.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.