Tuesday, July 9th | 6 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Top US Jewish Group Slams Palestinian Authority Over Stepped-Up ‘Pay-to-Slay’ Policy

Pence at CUFI Summit: ‘Iran Should Not Confuse American Restraint With a Lack of American Resolve’

IDF Discovers Another Hamas Attack Tunnel Under Israel-Gaza Border

‘Disturbed’ Lead Singer David Draiman Slams ‘Unfair Amount of Unjustified Treatment’ Israel Faces From BDS Supporters

Baroness Tonge Pilloried at House of Lords Session She Initiated on Israel’s Treatment of Palestinian Children

Israeli Court Finds Palestinian Authority Liable for Second Intifada Terror Attacks

Iran’s Zarif Says There Won’t Be a Better Nuclear Deal Than 2015 Accord

Fury as Cartoonist Behind ‘Blatantly Antisemitic’ Image Receives Invite to White House Social Media Summit

Syrians Return to Their Home City by Lebanese Border in State-Organized Trip

Despite the Likud’s Best Efforts, Israel Still Headed to the Polls in September

July 8, 2019 10:43 am
0

Arab MK Urges Boycott of Israel at London Pro-BDS Conference

avatar by JNS.org

From left to right: Knesset members Aida Touma-Sliman, Ahmad Tibi and Yosef Jabareen attend a Knesset committee meeting on April 13, 2016. Photo: Miriam Alster/Flash90.

JNS.org – Knesset member Yousef Jabareen of the Hadash-Taal Party publicly called to boycott Israel in a speech he gave over the weekend at a pro-BDS conference in London, Israel’s Kan news reported.

“The international community has all the tools to deal with war crimes—to boycott settlers, to boycott settlement products, to boycott international companies,” said Jabareen at the Palestine Expo conference.

Organized by the pro-BDS NGO “Friends of Al Aqsa,” the Palestine Expo boasts of being the “biggest Palestine event in Europe.”

According to the conference schedule, MK Ahmad Tibi (Hadash-Ta’al), Ben-Gurion University Professor Neve Gordon and Haaretz journalist Gideon Levy also spoke at the Expo.

In his speech, Jabareen also accused Israel of being an apartheid state, and urged more “mobilization” against it.

“There needs to be a more mass mobilization of our people on the ground, in Gaza but also in the West Bank,” said Jabareen. “[Israel] is exactly like the South African Bantustan. And it’s a combination of apartheid and occupation.”

Ahead of the conference, Israel’s Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) tried but was ultimately unsuccessful in preventing Jabareen from participating.

In a letter sent by Erdan to the Knesset’s legal adviser, he argued that Jabareen’s trip should be blocked because the group funding his ticket, Middle East Monitor, is an extremist organization with ties to BDS.

Similarly, the legal division of the Zionist NGO Im Tirtzu sent a letter to Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein (Likud) demanding that Jabareen and Tibi be sanctioned for their participation in the conference.

“This is a black day for the Knesset,” said Im Tirtzu’s director of policy, Alon Schvartzer. “Arab MKs are exploiting their positions to participate in pro-BDS conferences and spew lies and hatred against Israel.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.