July 8, 2019 10:22 am
Germany Rejects Trump’s Call for Ground Troops in Syria

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

US President Donald Trump speaks to workers during a visit to the Cameron LNG (Liquid Natural Gas) Export Facility in Hackberry, Louisiana, May 14, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Leah Millis.

Germany on Monday rejected demands by the United States to deploy ground troops in Syria, a stance likely to anger President Donald Trump who wants Chancellor Angela Merkel to commit to a bigger military role in the Middle East.

“When I say the government envisages sticking to the current measures in the anti-Islamic State (military) coalition, this includes no ground troops, as is well known,” government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular news conference.

