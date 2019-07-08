IDF Discovers Another Hamas Attack Tunnel Under Israel-Gaza Border

Another attack tunnel was discovered under the Israel-Gaza Strip border on Monday.

According to Israeli news site Mako, civilian construction crews building an underground barrier along the border discovered the tunnel early in the morning and informed the IDF.

The army is now investigating the tunnel, which is the 18th found by Israel since Operation Cast Lead took place five years ago.

It is believed that the tunnel was dug by Hamas and intended to facilitate terror attacks inside Israel.

The underground barrier, called “the obstacle” in Hebrew, is being constructed to prevent precisely such tunnels from reaching Israel.

It is intended to compliment an above-ground electrified fence along the border and an undersea barrier being built to protect Israel’s coast north of Hamas-ruled Gaza.