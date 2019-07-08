IDF Shoots Down Drone From Gaza

JNS.org – The Israeli military on Monday shot down a drone from the Gaza Strip that had breached Israeli airspace, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

“Israeli troops spotted the drone entering from the Gaza Strip. The drone was shot down by IDF soldiers and it has been sent for investigation,” the statement said.

The drone was reportedly spotted by Israeli radar systems as it flew over Gaza’s northern border and then over Kibbutz Zikim.

This is not the first drone launched into Israel from the coastal enclave. Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, has stated that it has been working on upgrading its UAV capabilities for use in both offensive operations and intelligence-gathering missions.