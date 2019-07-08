Pence at CUFI Summit: ‘Iran Should Not Confuse American Restraint With a Lack of American Resolve’

A slew of top US and Israeli officials addressed the Christians United for Israel (CUFI) summit in Washington, DC, on Monday.

Speaking to a crowd of thousands at the annual gathering, Vice President Mike Pence hailed the US-Israel relationship, saying that the alliance between the two countries had “never been stronger” than during the past two and a half years.

Pence vowed that his boss, President Donald Trump, would “never compromise the safety and security of the Jewish State of Israel.”

On Iran, Pence said the Tehran regime “should not confuse American restraint with a lack of American resolve.”

“We hope for the best, but the United States of America and our military are prepared to protect our interests and protect our personnel and our citizens in the region,” Pence declared. “We will continue to oppose Iran’s malign influence. We will continue to bring pressure on their economy. And under President Donald Trump, America will never allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon.”

Other Trump administration officials who spoke at the CUFI event on Monday included Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, National Security Adviser John Bolton and Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt.

Appearing via a video feed from Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran was now “trying to lash out to reduce the pressure” it has been facing.

“They attack tankers, they down American drones, they’re firing missiles at their neighbors,” the Israeli leader said. “It’s important to respond to these actions not by reducing the pressure, but by increasing the pressure.”

“We should stand up to Iran’s aggression now,” Netanyahu added. “And Europe should back the sanctions instituted by President Trump. We certainly did.”