Florida High School Principal Declines to Acknowledge Holocaust as Fact

JNS.org – The principal of a high school in the heavily Jewish-populated Florida city of Boca Raton has been facing calls to resign after declining to recognize that the Holocaust occurred.

The Palm Beach Post first reported on Friday, citing email records obtained through a public-records request, that Spanish River Community High School principal William Latson told a mother of a student in April 2018 who sought to ensure that Holocaust education was “a priority” that “not everyone believes the Holocaust happened.”

“And you have your thoughts, but we are a public school, and not all of our parents have the same beliefs,” he continued.