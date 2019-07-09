Thursday, July 11th | 8 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

German Far-Right Party Shaken by Rising Sway of Hardliner Hoecke

Canadian Birthright Participants Get Engaged at Western Wall

UN Set to Host Conference on Global Fight Against Terrorism

UK Prime Ministerial Candidate Boris Johnson: Labour Leader Corbyn’s Indulgence of Antisemitism ‘Reprehensible’

Turkey Rejects Greek, EU Claims That Drilling Off Cyprus Illegitimate

New Direct Tel Aviv-Seychelles Flight Route to Launch in November

UN Watchdog Demands Protection for Ex-Miss Iraq Who Is Being Threatened With Citizenship Revocation After Defending Israel

Robotaxis Are a Necessary Stepping Stone for Driverless Cars, Says Mobileye CEO

German Court Hands Life Sentence to Iraqi Over Jewish Teenager’s Rape-Murder

Trump Accuses Iran of Secret Nuclear Enrichment, Says Sanctions to Be Cranked Up ‘Substantially’

July 9, 2019 3:24 pm
0

German State of Hesse Pledges to Confront BDS Campaign Against Israel

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

l-r: Hesse Interior Minister Peter Beuth, Modi’in Mayor Haim Bibas and Frankfurt Mayor Uwe Becker in Wiesbaden. Photo: Hesse Interior Ministry.

The leading municipal association in the German state of Hesse — home to the city of Frankfurt — on Tuesday launched a new initiative urging leaders of cities worldwide to stand up to the anti-Zionist boycott of the State of Israel.

Among those appearing at the launch of the anti-BDS campaign in Wiesbaden, the capital of Hesse, were Uwe Becker, the mayor of Frankfurt who also serves as the state’s commissioner for combating antisemitism, Haim Bibas, the mayor of the Israeli city of Modi’in, and Peter Beuth, Hesse’s interior minister.

In his remarks to the gathering, Beuth stressed the importance of the relations between Hesse and Israel, local news outlet Journal Frankfurt reported.

Beuth said that in Hesse, there were numerous partnerships with municipalities in Israel, “which formed a strong foundation for the friendship that had developed between Hesse and Israel in the past decades.”

Related coverage

July 10, 2019 4:34 pm
0

German Far-Right Party Shaken by Rising Sway of Hardliner Hoecke

Scores of senior members of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party condemned on Wednesday the rising influence of a...

Beuth emphasized that “the exchange between the universities and colleges and the economic cooperation with Israel as an innovative start-up nation are very important to us.”

He also denounced the BDS offensive against Israel for “spreading antisemitism” and for seeking to “destroy good relations with Israel by demanding boycotts and sanctions against the Jewish state.”

 

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.