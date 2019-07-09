Tuesday, July 9th | 6 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Netanyahu Speaks With Putin as Iran Breaks Nuclear Deal

Archaeologists Announce Discovery of the Biblical City of Ziklag

Alleged Islamic State Fighter on Trial in Netherlands for War Crimes

Two Turkish Soldiers Killed in Attack by Kurdish Militants: Ministry

Trump Says Won’t Deal With UK Ambassador After Leak of ‘Inept’ Memos

EU Calls on Iran to Reverse Uranium Enrichment and Uphold Nuclear Deal

Parshat Chukat: Did Losing Miriam Cause Moses to Strike the Rock?

The Swimming Pool Helping Israel’s Disabled Community Learn to Walk

Palestinian Terrorists Take Credit for Death of an 89-Year Old Woman in Ashkelon

The Second Lebanon War: What Have We Learned in 13 Years?

July 9, 2019 10:25 am
0

Netanyahu Speaks With Putin as Iran Breaks Nuclear Deal

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on April 4, 2019. Photo: Kobi Gideon/GPO.

JNS.org – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday concerning the ongoing situation regarding Syria, Iran and bilateral relations.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu took the opportunity to express his condolences on the deaths of 14 Russian sailors in the Barents Sea on July 1. President Putin also invited Netanyahu to Moscow to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in May 2020.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.