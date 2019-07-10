Wednesday, July 10th | 7 Tammuz 5779

July 10, 2019 9:32 am
Three UK Labour Members Quit Over Party Antisemitism

UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn outside his London home. Photo: Reuters/Toby Melville.

JNS.org – Three UK Labour members have left the party with one of them calling it “plainly institutionally antisemitic.”

David Triesman, Ara Darzi and Leslie Turnberg join seven other former members who quit Labour due to the antisemitism inside in the party, led by its leader, Jeremy Corbyn.

“We may one day be the party of anti-racism once again, but it certainly isn’t today,” wrote Triesman, who is Jewish, in his letter. “My sad conclusion is that the Labour Party is very plainly institutionally antisemitic, and its leader and his circle are antisemitic having never once made the right judgment call about an issue reflecting deep prejudice. The number of examples is shocking.”

Triesman, who also resigned as the whip in the House of Lords, remarked, “It [is] time to recognize the reality. I always said it was worth hanging on to fight so long as there was a prospect of winning. I now don’t believe with this leadership there is.”

Darzi’s told BBC’s “Newsnight” that as “an Armenian survivor of the Armenian genocide, I have zero tolerance to antisemitism, Islamophobia or any other discrimination against religion or race.”

The genocide took place from 1914 to 1923, and killed around 1.5 million people.

“Foreign policy—pro Russia, pro-Venezuela and anti-America; vacillating over Brexit; no clear policies on the economy; and the antisemitism that permeates the upper reaches of the party is completely unacceptable,” Turnberg told the Press Association, reported the News & Star.

