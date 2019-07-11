Department of Justice to Host Summit on Combating Antisemitism

Thursday, July 11th | 8 Tammuz 5779

July 11, 2019 10:08 am
JNS.org

The US Department of Justice. Photo: Wiki Commons.

JNS.org – The US Department of Justice will host a “Summit on Combating Anti-Semitism” next week, consisting of Jewish communal leaders alongside “administration leadership.”

The Jewish Telegraphic Agency first reported the event.

Sessions during the July 15 summit include “combating anti-Semitism while respecting the First Amendment,” “anti-Semitism on campus” and “prosecuting hate crimes.”

It will be concluded with a “fireside chat” with “administration leadership,” which has yet to be specified.

Among religious groups, Jews are the leading target of hate crimes annually.

