Friday, July 12th | 9 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Hezbollah Has Reduced Its Forces in Syria, Nasrallah Says

Amid Heightened Gaza Tensions, Rocket Strikes Southern Israel

Widely-Respected Jewish Journalist Lucette Lagnado Dies at Age 62

Muslim Paramedic Tells Guests at Jewish Wedding in Israel How He Saved Bride’s Life After Car Crash

Paris Suburb Where 2014 Antisemitic Riot Occurred Launches New Tolerance Initiative Cautiously Welcomed by Local Jews

VP Pence After Surprise Visit to Site of California Synagogue Shooting: ‘No One Should Fear in a House of Worship’

The Sad Rejection of Ben-Gurion’s Vision

Why Is There a Double Standard for Regimes That Deny the Holocaust?

Tel Aviv Restaurant Goes Biblical

For Bastille Day, Examining French Comedian Dieudonné’s Nonstop Crusade Against Israel and America

July 11, 2019 2:58 pm
0

French National Assembly Honors ‘Vichy 80’ Who Defied Marshal Pétain’s Pro-Nazi Regime

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Léon Blum, the Jewish socialist politician who served as prime minister of France, led the efforts of the “Vichy 80.” Photo: Gallica Digital Library via Wikimedia Commons.

The French National Assembly cast its attention back to the four-year Nazi German occupation during World War II on Thursday, as the legislative body honored the 80 parliamentarians who, at enormous risk to themselves, voted against granting full powers to the puppet regime of Marshal Philippe Pétain in July 1940.

National Assembly President Richard Ferrand hailed the “bold spirit” of the group who became known as the “Vichy 80.”

The parliamentarians had demonstrated “a clear and unequivocal refusal to compromise, to submit” to Pétain and his German masters, Ferrand said.

On July 10, 1940, the 80 liberal and left-wing parliamentarians — led by Léon Blum, the Jewish socialist former prime minister who remained in France after the Nazi invasion and was later imprisoned in the Buchenwald concentration camp — voted against the the constitutional change that replaced the Third Republic with Pétain’s authoritarian regime based in the city of Vichy.

Related coverage

July 12, 2019 2:54 pm
0

Widely-Respected Jewish Journalist Lucette Lagnado Dies at Age 62

The veteran Jewish journalist Lucette Lagnado has passed away, it was announced on Thursday. The death of Lagnado at the age...

The group’s courage was best symbolized by the fact that 569 of their parliamentary colleagues voted in favor of granting full powers to Pétain. Although the promised new constitution was never delivered, the adoption of dictatorial powers by Pétain enabled the swift passage of anti-Jewish laws that mirrored the racist laws imposed by the Nazis on Germany’s Jewish community. Between the “Jewish Statute” of Oct. 1940 and the defeat of the Nazi occupation in 1944, Pétain’s regime deported nearly 76,000 of France’s 350,000 Jews to Nazi concentration camps.

Ferrand ended his address on Thursday by calling on today’s French parliamentarians to be “worthy of the 80.”

Concluded Ferrand: “In politics, you have to say no … to violations of democratic principles, no to racism, no to antisemitism.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.