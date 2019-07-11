‘I Told Them to F— Off’: Canadian-American Singer Paul Anka Talks About Fending Off BDS Pressure Ahead of Israel Concert

Legendary Canadian-American singer Paul Anka talked about receiving pressure not to perform in Israel ahead of his upcoming concert in Tel Aviv on Thursday.

The “Diana” singer told the Israeli news site Mako that he had been urged not to hold concerts in the Jewish state. “Of course I got phone calls, even the last time I was here, but I told them very delicately to f— off,” he said.

This is Anka’s fourth time in Israel. He told Mako, “I’m happy to be back in Israel, as usual,” and added that Israelis had been very supportive of his music over the years.

Listen to the full interview with Anka below: