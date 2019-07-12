Muslim Paramedic Tells Guests at Jewish Wedding in Israel How He Saved Bride’s Life After Car Crash

A Muslim paramedic who is part of a response unit for United Hatzalah shared a story at a Jewish wedding in Israel last week about how he saved the bride’s life in 2009.

United Hatzalah shared a video on Twitter showing paramedic Muawiya Kabha standing up during the chuppah ceremony and recounting the incident in April 2009 when he arrived at the scene of a car crash to find the bride, Shachar Kugelmas, seemingly dead.

Kabha said, “When I arrived there after two minutes, the doctor told me, ‘This injured girl, don’t touch her. From my side, I have already declared her dead. Let’s treat the driver.’ I told him, ‘Okay you treat the driver,’ and I stayed treating Shachar. From above, something told me I need to treat Shachar.”

“When I got to Shachar, she was in cardiac arrest. And per protocol, the doctor was right, we needed to declare the death. But what I felt from above is that I still need to try and save her,” Kabha added.

The paramedic did CPR on Kugelmas for 40 minutes when she was still stuck inside the car, he explained at the wedding to applause, as the bride wiped away tears. He also said at that point, the police already said on the radio that Kugelmas was dead, and her parents heard the news.

Kabha continued to perform CPR on Kugelmas while accompanying her to the hospital, and at the entrance of the hospital she had a heartbeat.

“That same night when I returned home I didn’t have hope. I put my head on the pillow and thought the Angel of Death may have beaten me, but I knew that I did everything I could to try to save her. In the end, I must have done what I needed to do because look, Shachar is with us,” he said.

Kabha concluded his speech by thanking the bride, saying, “People ask me all the time, how do you keep going after all the death you see in your work? The answer is here. Shahar, I am able to continue my work because of you. Because I saved your body, but you saved my soul. Every time I remember calls that I have been to, I remember you and your smile. Thank you, thank you. Mazal Tov. I love you both.”

Kugelman’s husband, Nir David, said that the bride’s father invited Kabha to the wedding, adding, according to The Jerusalem Post, “Without Muawiya, the wedding yesterday would never have taken place. Shahar had no idea he was going to speak at the wedding ceremony.”

Listen to Kabha’s story below:.