Saturday, July 13th | 10 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Hezbollah Has Reduced Its Forces in Syria, Nasrallah Says

Amid Heightened Gaza Tensions, Rocket Strikes Southern Israel

Widely-Respected Jewish Journalist Lucette Lagnado Dies at Age 62

Muslim Paramedic Tells Guests at Jewish Wedding in Israel How He Saved Bride’s Life After Car Crash

Paris Suburb Where 2014 Antisemitic Riot Occurred Launches New Tolerance Initiative Cautiously Welcomed by Local Jews

VP Pence After Surprise Visit to Site of California Synagogue Shooting: ‘No One Should Fear in a House of Worship’

The Sad Rejection of Ben-Gurion’s Vision

Why Is There a Double Standard for Regimes That Deny the Holocaust?

Tel Aviv Restaurant Goes Biblical

For Bastille Day, Examining French Comedian Dieudonné’s Nonstop Crusade Against Israel and America

July 12, 2019 12:34 pm
0

VP Pence After Surprise Visit to Site of California Synagogue Shooting: ‘No One Should Fear in a House of Worship’

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen speak with Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein during their visit to Chabad of Poway, July 11, 2019. Photo: Pence’s official Twitter account.

US Vice President Mike Pence made an unannounced visit on Thursday to the synagogue near San Diego that was the scene of a deadly antisemitic shooting earlier this year.

Pence and his wife Karen were welcomed at Chabad of Poway by Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, who was wounded in the attack in which congregant Lori Gilbert-Kaye lost her life.

“Karen & I were honored to stop by the Chabad of Poway, the site of a terrible shooting in April,” the vice president later tweeted. “To Rabbi Goldstein — your faith & courage is an inspiration to the nation. No one should fear in a house of worship. We will always condemn evil acts of antisemitism. We are with you!”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.