VP Pence After Surprise Visit to Site of California Synagogue Shooting: ‘No One Should Fear in a House of Worship’

US Vice President Mike Pence made an unannounced visit on Thursday to the synagogue near San Diego that was the scene of a deadly antisemitic shooting earlier this year.

Pence and his wife Karen were welcomed at Chabad of Poway by Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, who was wounded in the attack in which congregant Lori Gilbert-Kaye lost her life.

“Karen & I were honored to stop by the Chabad of Poway, the site of a terrible shooting in April,” the vice president later tweeted. “To Rabbi Goldstein — your faith & courage is an inspiration to the nation. No one should fear in a house of worship. We will always condemn evil acts of antisemitism. We are with you!”