Biden: US Would Rejoin Iran Nuclear Deal Once ‘Tehran Returns to Compliance’

JNS.org – Former US Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Thursday that if elected, the United States would re-enter the 2015 Iran nuclear deal when the regime “returns to compliance.”

“If Tehran returns to compliance with the deal, I’d rejoin the agreement,” he said in a foreign-policy address in New York. “The historic Iran nuclear deal we negotiated blocked Iran from gaining nuclear weapons, with inspectors on the ground—international inspectors confirming that the agreement was being kept. Yet Trump cast it aside prompting Iran to restart its nuclear program, become more provocative, and raising the risk of another disastrous war in the region.”