Jordanian MP Who Called Israel a ‘Jewish Tumor’ Feted at British Houses of Parliament by Labour Shadow Minister

A Jordanian member of parliament who has referred to Israel as a “Jewish tumor” and expressed approval of the religiously motivated murder of Jews was feted last week by a UK Labour shadow minister at the British Houses of Parliament.

According to The Daily Mail, Yahya al-Saud, a strong supporter of Palestinian terrorism, was welcomed to Portcullis House in the Palace of Westminster by Fabian Hamilton, currently Labour’s shadow minister for peace and disarmament. Hamilton is Jewish.

Al-Saud’s antisemitic statements were documented and conveyed by the Jordanian writer and dissident Mudar Zahran to Home Secretary Sajid Javid, who was also asked why the MP had been permitted entry to Britain.

Among the evidence Zahran submitted was a 2017 open letter al-Saud wrote to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“What pains me is this Arab silence towards your childish behavior,” al-Saud wrote, “even though those Arabs could extract this Jewish tumor which has occupied the body of Palestine.”

“Be a tyrant as you like,” al-Saud said to Netanyahu directly. “I swear to almighty God, I and all Muslims know that God shall liberate Palestine at the hands of jihadis in Jerusalem.”

Citing a notorious antisemitic passage from the Hadith, the MP said, “We are waiting for the day when trees shall call on us saying, ‘O you Muslim, here’s a Jew behind me, come and kill him.’”

The news that Labour had welcomed an open antisemite to parliament comes only a few days after a BBC Panorama special exposed the extent of the problem of antisemitism in the Labour party.

This is not the first time a pro-terrorist Jordanian MP has been invited to the Houses of Parliament. In 2018, Dima Tahboub, a member of the Muslim Brotherhood’s Islamic Action Front party in Jordan, attended the Women MPs of the World Conference in parliament, which was also attended by top female UK officials and parliamentarians.

Tahboub is notorious for her hatred of Israel. Most notably, she has praised Ahmed Daqamseh, a Jordanian border guard who slaughtered seven Israeli schoolgirls in their early teens in 1997.

She called Daqamseh a “hero” and charged that the girls had “mocked” Islam and Jordan and therefore deserved to be killed.

“They were not only schoolgirls, they were people who mocked our country, who mocked our religion. We regard him as a hero because he retaliated to the mockery of the Israelis,” she said of Daqamseh.

At the time, Mudar Zahran commented, “By hosting Tahboub, the British Establishment was either knowingly or unknowingly endorsing hatred and terrorism.”