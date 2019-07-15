Monday, July 15th | 12 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Lawsuit Targets European Effort to Bypass Sanctions on Iran

Israeli and Palestinian Businessmen Tour Dead Sea Region

On the Menu Soon, Thanks to an Israeli Startup: Lab-Grown Steak for Eco-Conscious Diners

Over Four Million Tourists Spent Nearly $6 Billion in Israel in 2018

Israeli Researchers Discover Gene Manipulation Method to Help Reduce Cow Flatulence and Its Impact on Global Climate Change

UK Police Identify Suspect Behind Leaked Envoy Memos: Sunday Times

Trump Tells Democratic Congresswomen to ‘Go Back’ to ‘Fix’ Countries They Came From

Report: Hamas Trying to Trick IDF Soldiers Via Whatsapp

Two More F-35 ‘Adir’ Fighter Jets Touch Down in Israel, Bringing the Total to 16

Israel Social Impact Bond to Help Bedouins in Maths Studies

July 15, 2019 9:56 am
0

Report: Hamas Trying to Trick IDF Soldiers Via Whatsapp

avatar by JNS.org

An Israeli soldier makes a phone call during a rest period in Sderot, on December 28, 2008. Photo: Miriam Alster/Flash 90.

JNS.org – Hamas operatives are attempting to use the messaging application Whatsapp to lure Israeli soldiers into providing sensitive information, according to a report by Ynet.

According to the report, Hamas operatives are posing as Israeli soldiers and contacting troops through the application, asking for information on troop movements and scheduled exercises.

“The IDF is aware of the enemy’s activity and is following its efforts over social media,” said the IDF in a statement. “We call on all military and civilian personnel to act carefully and responsibly.”

The statement went on to say that “we would like to point out that this year marks the anniversary of Operation Heartbreaker, in which the IDF exposed Hamas activity against IDF soldiers on social media. The operation contributed greatly to raising the awareness and alertness of the soldiers, which is also reflected in the current situation.”

In January 2017, the IDF uncovered a Hamas effort to lure male soldiers into providing sensitive information on social media by masquerading as women.

Since then, there have been hundreds of reports of suspicious individuals attempting to make contact with Israeli soldiers.

Israel has subsequently launched two operations—“Hunter’s Network” and “Operation Hearbreaker”—to uncover and eliminate such online threats to Israel’s security.

The IDF has warned soldiers not to upload classified information to social networks, only to download applications from reputable application stores and not to enter into online relationships with people they don’t know in person.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.