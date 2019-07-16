Wednesday, July 17th | 14 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Former CNN Commentator Marc Lamont Hill Tells Progressive Gathering That Major US News Outlets Are ‘Zionist’ Organizations

HBO Releases Trailer for Series Based on Kidnapping, Murder of 3 Israeli Teens Before 2014 Gaza War

Israeli NGO Petitions Gibraltar Court to Sell Seized Iranian Tanker to Pay Off Terror Judgment

French Jews Vow to Appeal Paris Court’s Ruling That Antisemitic Murderer of Sarah Halimi Is ‘Unfit’ For Criminal Trial

Israeli Military Said to Be Making Significant Progress in Shoring Up Gaza Border Defenses

Top Jewish Groups Condemn Trump Over Comments Targeting Minority Congresswomen

Britain Plans Additional Warship Presence in Gulf

Israeli Candy Maker Carmit Wants to Hemp Up Its Chocolates

Navigation App Waze to Add Female Pronouns Option in Israel

Archaeologists Find Fabled Crusader Moat Outside Jerusalem’s Old City Walls

July 16, 2019 4:32 pm
0

Former CNN Commentator Marc Lamont Hill Tells Progressive Gathering That Major US News Outlets Are ‘Zionist’ Organizations

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Marc Lamont Hill. Photo: Karga Fantasma.

Former CNN commentator Marc Lamont Hill, who has made remarks widely considered antisemitic in the past, told a progressive conference on Friday that Fox, ABC, NBC, “or whoever” were Zionist organizations that produced “Zionist content.”

Hill was speaking on a Netroots Nation panel discussing how to put “Palestinian rights” on the “2020 agenda” when he made his remarks.

According to Jewish Insider, when asked by a member of the audience to talk about journalists who wanted to report on the Palestinians, Hill said, “They’re like, I want to work for Fox, or I want to work for ABC or NBC or whoever. I want to tell these stories.”

“You have to make choices about where you want to work. And if you work for a Zionist organization, you’re going to get Zionist content,” he asserted.

“And no matter how vigorous you are in the newsroom, there are going to be two, three, four, 17, or maybe one powerful person — not going to suggest a conspiracy — all news outlets have a point of a view,” he added. “And if your point of view competes with the point of view of the institution, you’re going to have challenges.”

Hill ran into trouble last year when he appeared at the United Nations and endorsed the slogan, “A free Palestine from the river to the sea,” a common Palestinian euphemism for Israel’s destruction.

He also appeared to express support for terrorism, saying, “We must promote nonviolence at every opportunity, but cannot endorse narrow politics that shames Palestinians for resisting, for refusing to do nothing in ethnic cleansing.”

CNN fired Hill shortly after.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.