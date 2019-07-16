Wednesday, July 17th | 14 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Former CNN Commentator Marc Lamont Hill Tells Progressive Gathering That Major US News Outlets Are ‘Zionist’ Organizations

HBO Releases Trailer for Series Based on Kidnapping, Murder of 3 Israeli Teens Before 2014 Gaza War

Israeli NGO Petitions Gibraltar Court to Sell Seized Iranian Tanker to Pay Off Terror Judgment

French Jews Vow to Appeal Paris Court’s Ruling That Antisemitic Murderer of Sarah Halimi Is ‘Unfit’ For Criminal Trial

Israeli Military Said to Be Making Significant Progress in Shoring Up Gaza Border Defenses

Top Jewish Groups Condemn Trump Over Comments Targeting Minority Congresswomen

Britain Plans Additional Warship Presence in Gulf

Israeli Candy Maker Carmit Wants to Hemp Up Its Chocolates

Navigation App Waze to Add Female Pronouns Option in Israel

Archaeologists Find Fabled Crusader Moat Outside Jerusalem’s Old City Walls

July 16, 2019 10:16 am
0

Khamenei Says Iran to Continue to Cut Nuclear Deal Commitments

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks on television after voting in a presidential election in Tehran, June 12, 2009. Photo: Reuters / Caren Firouz / File.

Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday the Tehran regime would continue to reduce its commitments under its nuclear deal, accusing European partners of not fulfilling their obligations.

“According to our foreign minister, Europe made 11 commitments, none of which they abided by. We abided by our commitments and even beyond them. Now that we’ve begun to reduce our commitments, they oppose it. How insolent! You didn’t abide by your commitments!” Khamenei said, according to his website.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.