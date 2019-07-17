Wednesday, July 17th | 14 Tammuz 5779

July 17, 2019 2:32 pm
Ahead of 25th Anniversary of Buenos Aires Jewish Center Bombing, Netanyahu Urges Europe to Blacklist Hezbollah

Algemeiner Staff

The aftermath of the bombing of the AMIA Jewish center in Buenos Aires on July 18, 1994. Photo: File.

At a meeting in Jerusalem on Wednesday with a group of visiting French parliamentarians, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for the blacklisting of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

“It’s very important that France and the rest of Europe do exactly what Argentina did recently, and that is to declare Hezbollah as a terrorist group,” Netanyahu said. “It’s the major terrorist organization in the Middle East and in the world, and it’s operating terrorists on European soil.”

“So the most important thing is to designate Hezbollah as a terrorist organization and I think that should be done immediately,” he added.

Thursday will mark the 25th anniversary of the deadly bombing carried out by Iran-backed Hezbollah at the AMIA Jewish center in Buenos Aires.

Watch Netanyahu’s remarks below:

