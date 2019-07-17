New Trailer Released for Netflix Film About Mossad Operation to Smuggle Ethiopian Jews to Israel

A trailer was released on Tuesday for a new Netflix film about a Mossad operation to smuggle thousands of Ethiopian Jewish refugees to Israel that took place four decades ago.

“The Red Sea Diving Resort,” inspired by real events, premieres July 31 and stars well-known actors Chris Evans, Ben Kingsley, Michael Kenneth Williams, Haley Bennett and Greg Kinnear. The Red Sea Diving Resort was the name of the hotel the team of undercover agents used to help move the refugees through Sudan to Israel.

“During the day, the agents would entertain hotel guests, tourists and divers from all over the world. Then at night, they would go out into very dangerous areas and risk their lives in order to help the Ethiopians,” said the film’s writer and director Gideon Raff. “The story of Ethiopian Jews’ journey to Israel is one of great courage and sacrifice.”

“The story is as timely now as it was then,” Raff added. “The plight of refugees is in the news every minute, every day. Their struggles to reach a safe harbor and give their children a better future has never been more relevant than today.”

Watch the trailer for “The Red Sea Diving Resort” below: