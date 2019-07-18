Thursday, July 18th | 15 Tammuz 5779

July 18, 2019 10:36 am
UK Labour Peers Could Hold No-Confidence Vote in Leader Corbyn: Source

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

British Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn delivers the keynote speech at a Labour conference in Liverpool, Britain, Sept. 26, 2016. Photo: Reuters / Phil Noble.

Opposition Labour party members in Britain’s upper house of parliament will consider holding a symbolic vote of no confidence in leader Jeremy Corbyn, a party source with knowledge of the move said on Thursday.

Labour’s representatives in the House of Lords will hold an emergency meeting on Monday to consider a motion which, if approved, would lead to a symbolic vote of no-confidence in Corbyn early next week.

The move comes after Corbyn sacked a senior spokeswoman in the Lords for remarks which reportedly compared his team’s approach to handling criticism to that depicted in a fictional film of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler’s final days.

The sacking added to unhappiness with Corbyn’s leadership among Labour members of the Lords – an unelected legislative body which shapes and revises new laws.

If held and subsequently passed, the vote of no-confidence in Corbyn would not trigger any formal procedure to unseat him.

On Wednesday, more than 60 Labour members of the Lords signed a statement in a newspaper accusing Corbyn of failing “the test of leadership” over antisemitism in the party.

