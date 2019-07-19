Ex-NBA Player Lamar Odom Visits Lubavitcher Rebbe’s Gravesite With His Kids

Former NBA player Lamar Odom visited the gravesite of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in New York on Thursday with his two children.

Odom, 39, shared on social media a picture of himself at the gravesite wearing a kippah as he seemed to be in deep thought. In the photo’s caption, he talked about the Rebbe’s “message of love and kindness to the world.”

The website COLlive.com also posted videos on Instagram of Odom listening to some words of wisdom from a Jewish man at the graveyard and also tossing a personal note that he wrote by the Rebbe’s gravesite, which is customary to do.

Odam was formerly married to “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Khloe Kardashian. He suffered a drug overdose in 2015 in Nevada and nearly died.

Schneerson, known as the Lubavitcher Rebbe, was the spiritual leader of the Chasidic Chabad movement. He passed away in 1994 at the age of 92.