Ex-NBA Player Lamar Odom Visits Lubavitcher Rebbe’s Gravesite With His Kids
by Shiryn Ghermezian
Former NBA player Lamar Odom visited the gravesite of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in New York on Thursday with his two children.
Odom, 39, shared on social media a picture of himself at the gravesite wearing a kippah as he seemed to be in deep thought. In the photo’s caption, he talked about the Rebbe’s “message of love and kindness to the world.”
View this post on Instagram
Today, I and my 2 children, Destiny and LJ, visited the gravesite of the spiritual leader and founder of the Chabad movement, Rabbi Menachem Schneerson. He is the mentor of my speaking coach, Rosh Lowe, and shared a beautiful message of love and kindness to the world. I heard he makes miracles happen. It’s a miracle to be here at this place with my children, reflecting on a better life we will build together. #micdrop #family @micdrop_us 🙏🏿❤️ @roshlowee @eliyahu_nash @carterlikejimmy @iamdestinyodom @chabadorg
The website COLlive.com also posted videos on Instagram of Odom listening to some words of wisdom from a Jewish man at the graveyard and also tossing a personal note that he wrote by the Rebbe’s gravesite, which is customary to do.
View this post on Instagram
🎥 WATCH: Bochrim share a chassidic thought with basketball star Lamar Odom after his trip to the Rebbe’s Ohel.
Odam was formerly married to “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Khloe Kardashian. He suffered a drug overdose in 2015 in Nevada and nearly died.
Schneerson, known as the Lubavitcher Rebbe, was the spiritual leader of the Chasidic Chabad movement. He passed away in 1994 at the age of 92.