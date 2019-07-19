Friday, July 19th | 16 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Will Allow Controversial US Congresswomen Omar, Tlaib to Visit Country, Ambassador Says

Top UK Jewish Group Urges Corbyn to Take ‘Personal Responsibility’ for Labour Antisemitism Crisis

Israel’s Privacy Laws Dawdling Will Be Catastrophic, Says Law Researcher

Pro-Israel Groups Slam Omar Comparing BDS to Boycotts of Nazi Germany, Soviet Union

Ilhan Omar’s Pro-BDS Resolution Isn’t About Free Speech — It’s About Hating Israel and Jews

Jewish Agency Calls for Investigation Into UK Labour Party Over Antisemitism Row

Federal Government Files Discrimination Lawsuit Against McDonald’s in Florida

Adidas Scouting Israeli Startups and Technologies

Ex-NBA Player Lamar Odom Visits Lubavitcher Rebbe’s Gravesite With His Kids

The Murder of Malki Roth, and Jordan’s Refusal to Extradite Her Killer

July 19, 2019 12:52 pm
0

Israel Will Allow Controversial US Congresswomen Omar, Tlaib to Visit Country, Ambassador Says

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) shares a fist bump with Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) in Washington, DC, April 10, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Jim Bourg.

Israeli Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer said on Friday that his country would permit controversial Democratic Congresswomen Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan to visit.

“Out of respect for the US Congress and the great alliance between Israel and America, we would not deny entry to any member of Congress into Israel,” Dermer said.

Omar and Tlaib — two of the four minority legislators who have been the target of President Donald Trump’s ire in recent days — plan to travel to Israel and the Palestinian territories in the coming weeks.

Both back the anti-Israel BDS movement and have made comments widely condemned as being antisemitic.

Related coverage

July 19, 2019 11:16 am
0

Israel’s Privacy Laws Dawdling Will Be Catastrophic, Says Law Researcher

CTech - Last week, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) slapped Facebook with a $5 billion fine for failing to...

Israeli law allows the denial of entry to BDS supporters under certain circumstances.

According to Haaretz, a decision to bar Omar and Tlaib would have required the approval of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, due to the sensitivity of the situation.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.