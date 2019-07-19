More Than 6,000 Palestinians Riot on Israel-Gaza Border, as Hamas-Orchestrated Unrest Continues

More than 6,000 Palestinians rioted on the Israel-Gaza Strip border on Friday, throwing rocks, firebombs and explosive devices at IDF troops.

The soldiers responded with riot-dispersal means. According to medical officials in Hamas-ruled Gaza, nearly 100 Palestinians were injured.

Friday’s protests were held under the banner, “Burning the Israeli Flag.”

Border unrest has been a near-weekly occurrence since the Hamas-orchestrated “Great March of Return” demonstrations began in March 2018.

Last Friday night, a rocket fired from Gaza exploded in an open area in southern Israel, causing no injuries or damage.