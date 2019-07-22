Tuesday, July 23rd | 20 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Opposition Grows to Pro-BDS Resolution Set to Be Voted on by Major Academic Association

Democratic Presidential Candidate Cory Booker Rules Out Potential Meeting With Louis Farrakhan

Norwegian Public Broadcaster Keeps Antisemitic ‘Jewish Swine’ Cartoon Online Despite Protests

With Eye Toward ‘Complex Challenges’ in Future Wars, IDF Counter-Terrorism School Provides Innovative Training to Snipers and Subterranean Fighting Units

Hamas Official Tells Iranian Leader Group Is Tehran Regime’s ‘First Line of Defense’

German Antisemitism Tsar Endorses Probe into Diplomatic Representative to Palestinians Over Anti-Jewish Tweets

Artists From Around the World Transform Bomb Shelters in Israel Into Art

Volvo Backs Israeli Road Traffic Injuries Analysis Startup MDgo

Airstrikes Kill at Least 20 in Rebel-Held City in Syria, Rescuers Say

Medtronic Partners With Tel Aviv-Based Stroke Detection Startup Viz.ai

July 22, 2019 10:21 am
0

Hamas Supporter Arrested for Allegedly Planning to Bomb Ashdod Hotel

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

View of the Bedouin city of Rahat in southern Israel on Feb. 13, 2016. Photo: Nati Shohat/Flash90.

JNS.org – A Bedouin man from the Negev town of Rahat was arrested in a joint Shin Bet security agency-Israel Police operation last month on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack in Israel, the Shin Bet reported Sunday.

Adel Abu Hadayeb, 20, who was indicted in the Beersheva District Court on Sunday, told interrogators he had become radicalized after being exposed to Hamas propaganda online.

According to the indictment, Abu Hadayeb had attempted to make a bomb, which he intended to detonate at a hotel in Ashdod near where he worked as a gardener. He had also purchased materials to make a rocket, and tried to assemble one himself.

After his arrest, Abu Hadayeb led investigators to five grenades of various types, as well as a “Carlo” submachine gun.

The Shin Bet said in a statement following the arrest, “We take Israeli citizens’ involvement in terrorism very seriously. Some of them are influenced by the propaganda Hamas disseminates on social media and through Palestinian media outlets.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.