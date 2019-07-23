Tuesday, July 23rd | 20 Tammuz 5779

July 23, 2019 5:27 am
0

Jeremy Corbyn’s New Definition of Antisemitism Isn’t Bad — But It Has a Problem

avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn outside his home in north London. Photo: Reuters/Peter Nicholls.

The UK Labour Party has published a manifesto about what is and what isn’t antisemitic. This was done in a very late attempt to stem the PR damage from the hundreds of examples of antisemitism that have been documented from its members, as well as the cover-ups and excuses made for that hatred.

Of course, it is too little, too late — but the actual contents are fairly good. It even refers to the IHRA definition of antisemitism.

Here is part of how it deals with Zionism:

[O]pposition to the Israeli government must never use antisemitic ideas, such as attributing its injustices to Jewish identity, demanding that Jews in Britain or elsewhere answer for its conduct, or comparing Israel to the Nazis. Many Jews view calls for Israel to cease to exist as calls for expulsion or genocide. Arguing for one state with rights for all Israelis and Palestinians is not antisemitic, but calling for the removal of Jews from the region is. Anti-Zionism is not in itself antisemitic and some Jews are not Zionists. Labour is a political home for Zionists and anti-Zionists. Neither Zionism nor anti-Zionism is in itself racism.

I want to concentrate on the bolded section.

In theory, it should be possible to have a single state where everyone has equal rights. In that case, it shouldn’t be antisemitic to advocate for such a solution.

In reality, though, both the people who advocate for a bi-national state and those who oppose it know the truth: it is merely a step toward ultimately making Jews into second class citizens.

It would be very democratic of course — because once Jews are a minority, the majority can do whatever it wants.

I gave lots of other reasons why a bi-national state is just a smokescreen for putting Jews in their proper place as dhimmis, subject to attack from their Arab neighbors, here.

Saying that pushing for a bi-national state is not antisemitic is absurd.

Elder of Ziyon has been blogging about Israel and the Arab world for a really long time now. He also controls the world, but deep down, you already knew that.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

