Tuesday, July 23rd | 20 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran’s Ability to Influence Oil Market is Limited: US’s Perry

Murderer of Israeli Soldier Ronen Lubarsky Gets Life Sentence

Trump to Visit Israel in January to Mark 75th Year of Auschwitz Liberation

Kabul Seeks Clarification on Trump Talk of Wiping Out Afghanistan

Report: Sen. Rand Paul Met Iranian Foreign Minister Over Possible Talks With US

An International Coalition to Protect Gulf Will Bring Insecurity: Iran Vice President

Corbyn Falls in Poll Among UK Labour Party Members

Europeans, China, Russia to Meet Iran in Vienna on July 28

Israel Condemns European Parliament for Hosting Palestinian Terrorist

Iran Observes All US Ships in Gulf Region: Iran Navy Chief

July 23, 2019 10:45 am
0

Murderer of Israeli Soldier Ronen Lubarsky Gets Life Sentence

avatar by JNS.org

Vladimir Lubarsky, the father of murdered IDF soldier Ronen Lubarsky, attends a press conference in Tel Aviv on July 03, 2018. Photo: Miriam Alster/Flash90.

JNS.org – The Palestinian man that killed IDF Staff Sgt. Ronen Lubarsky during an arrest raid near Ramallah last year was sentenced on Monday to life in prison plus eight months.

Islam Yusuf Hamid, 33, also known as Islam Naji, dropped a marble slab on Lubarsky from a rooftop in the al-Am’ari refugee camp on the outskirts of Ramallah on May 24, 2018. Lubarsky’s army unit captured Hamid a month later.

Members of Lubarsky’s family, disappointed Hamid had not received the death penalty, shouted “shame!” as the verdict was handed down.

The verdict is “a shame and an embarrassment for the Israeli justice system,” said Ronen’s father, Vladimir. “Today we received further proof that it is very worthwhile to murder Israelis. I am infuriated.”

Related coverage

July 23, 2019 10:45 am
0

Iran’s Ability to Influence Oil Market is Limited: US’s Perry

The rise in new suppliers of oil and gas has reduced the ability of Iran to influence global oil markets,...

Ronen’s brother, Arik, said, “The State of Israel has for many years already been dealing with the cycle of bloodshed and with families of murderers who already have five or six siblings in jail. We’ve seen that life sentences do not deter them, but the issue of money does deter them. So the State of Israel needs to change its approach to terror, and understand how terror works.”

Vladimir wrote a letter to the judges last year, asking them to give Hamid the death penalty.

Lubarsky’s family had also asked the court for NIS 5 million ($1,415,200) in compensation—the amount the Palestinian Authority is expected to pay Hamid for Lubarsky’s murder over the course of his incarceration.

However, the judge set the compensation at NIS 258,000 ($72,929).

The Lubarsky family lawyer said their request was meant “to prevent [Hamid] from receiving his stipend from the Palestinian Authority,” and that the judge’s decision “is disrespectful to us.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.