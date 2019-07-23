Tuesday, July 23rd | 20 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Leading UK Jewish Group: ‘No Confidence’ in Corbyn’s Pledge to Bounce Antisemites From Labour Party

Families of Soldiers Missing Since 2014 Gaza War Hold Alternative Memorial Service, Slam Netanyahu

Israeli Envoy Reveals Iran-Hezbollah Weapons Smuggling Routes into Lebanon At UN Security Council Meeting

What to Do After ‘Slaughter the Jews’ is Spray-Painted in Arabic on Part of the Western Wall?

Israel’s Under-20 Basketball Team Takes Home European Title for Second Year in a Row

Iran’s Ability to Influence Oil Market is Limited: US’s Perry

Murderer of Israeli Soldier Ronen Lubarsky Gets Life Sentence

Trump to Visit Israel in January to Mark 75th Year of Auschwitz Liberation

Kabul Seeks Clarification on Trump Talk of Wiping Out Afghanistan

Report: Sen. Rand Paul Met Iranian Foreign Minister Over Possible Talks With US

July 23, 2019 10:41 am
0

Trump to Visit Israel in January to Mark 75th Year of Auschwitz Liberation

avatar by JNS.org

The entrance to Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – US President Donald Trump, along with other world leaders, plans to visit Israel in January to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration and death camp.

To be hosted in Jerusalem at Yad Vashem, Israel’s national Holocaust memorial and museum, the World Holocaust Forum is scheduled to take place on Jan. 27, 2020.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are expected to be invited.

Were Macron to attend, it would be his first state visit to Israel, while it would be Trump’s second.

Related coverage

July 23, 2019 2:54 pm
0

Leading UK Jewish Group: ‘No Confidence’ in Corbyn’s Pledge to Bounce Antisemites From Labour Party

A leading UK Jewish group expressed “no confidence” in Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn’s pledge to quickly purge antisemites from...

In May, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin announced the event in his speech at Yad Vashem’s Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony.

“With the rise in antisemitic voices, I have recently approached world leaders to invite them to an international conference that will be held here at Yad Vashem next January, to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz,” he said. “Here in Jerusalem, together with presidents and heads of state, we will join forces in the uncompromising fight against antisemitism, xenophobia and Holocaust denial.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.