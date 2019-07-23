Trump to Visit Israel in January to Mark 75th Year of Auschwitz Liberation

JNS.org – US President Donald Trump, along with other world leaders, plans to visit Israel in January to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration and death camp.

To be hosted in Jerusalem at Yad Vashem, Israel’s national Holocaust memorial and museum, the World Holocaust Forum is scheduled to take place on Jan. 27, 2020.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are expected to be invited.

Were Macron to attend, it would be his first state visit to Israel, while it would be Trump’s second.

Related coverage Leading UK Jewish Group: ‘No Confidence’ in Corbyn’s Pledge to Bounce Antisemites From Labour Party A leading UK Jewish group expressed “no confidence” in Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn’s pledge to quickly purge antisemites from...

In May, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin announced the event in his speech at Yad Vashem’s Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony.

“With the rise in antisemitic voices, I have recently approached world leaders to invite them to an international conference that will be held here at Yad Vashem next January, to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz,” he said. “Here in Jerusalem, together with presidents and heads of state, we will join forces in the uncompromising fight against antisemitism, xenophobia and Holocaust denial.”