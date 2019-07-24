Thursday, July 25th | 22 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iowa White Supremacist Sympathizer Arrested for Phone and Email Threats Against NYC Jewish Group

Former Israeli PM Olmert Cancels Trip to Switzerland Over Fear of War Crimes Arrest

Former SS Soldier and Unrepentant Nazi Karl Munter Faces Trial in Germany for Holocaust Denial

Prominent Israelis Call for Residency Permit to Be Granted to Palestinian Who Has Faced Persecution for Helping Jewish Children After Terror Attack

Legal Action Prompts Google to Block Antisemitic Content in Spain

US House Passes Bill to Sanction International Support for Palestinian Terror Groups

UK Actor Daniel Radcliffe Explores Jewish Roots on BBC Show ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’

Pakistan Remands Militant Accused of Mumbai Attacks for 14 Days

Israel’s Netanyahu Hails US House’s Passage of Anti-BDS Bill: ‘It Is Right, It Is Correct, and It Is Very Helpful’

US House Overwhelmingly Condemns the BDS Movement, Affirms Support for Israel

July 24, 2019 10:36 am
0

British Legislator Says Johnson Will Withdraw UK From Iran Nuclear Deal

avatar by JNS.org

British PM Boris Johnson at the London headquarters of The Conservative Party. Photo: Reuters/Toby Melville.

JNS.org – British legislator Matthew Offord said on Tuesday that new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will withdraw the United Kingdom from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which the United States left in May 2018, reimposing sanctions lifted under it alongside enacting new financial penalties against the regime.

“We’ve now got to face that the nuclear deal is all but dead,” Offord told i24 News after Johnson won the Conservative Party leadership race, which also made him prime minister with his party in the majority.

However, Offord said that a new agreement “can be a way forward by looking at what we can provide the Iranian regime without them losing face, but ensuring that they ratchet down their actions.”

Late last week, Iran seized two UK-owned oil tankers amid ongoing tensions in the region.

Earlier this month, Johnson warned Iran to “cease this madness” over violating the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, adding that he’s “prepared” to reimpose sanctions on the regime.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.