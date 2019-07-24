Iowa White Supremacist Sympathizer Arrested for Phone and Email Threats Against NYC Jewish Group

A 31-year-old Iowa man could face up to five years in prison following his arrest for making violent phone and email threats to an unnamed Jewish organization in New York.

Cedar Rapids resident Garrett Kelsey was charged with one count of interstate transmission of threats to injure a person according to a federal court criminal complaint that was unsealed on Tuesday.

Kelsey made the threats on May 23, after he watched a World Jewish Congress video about the “Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement” that left him infuriated.

He called the unidentified organization in New York and spoke briefly with one of its employees. Shortly afterward, he rang the same employee back, leaving a voicemail in which he threatened, “My people have f___slaughtered your f___ people before and we will do it again. And right now, you are giving us incentive to do that … Filthy f___ Jews.”

In a separate email in which he identified himself as Garrett Odinschild — a reference to the mythical Nordic god of war Odin — Kelsey unleashed a torrent of hatred.

“Everywhere Jews go in the world they cause trouble,” he is alleged to have written. “You have 3 days to remove this video and offer an apology to the Asatru community or we will be taking action against your organization full of degenerates.”

The “Asatru community” is a reference to the largely male neo-Nazi subculture that follows pagan rites as part of its racist ideology.

Kelsey’s Facebook page was said to be awash with white supremacist and pro-Nazi propaganda, and included a “Pepe the frog” meme — a favored image of the alt-right and other far-right groups — with a backdrop showing the Warsaw Ghetto.