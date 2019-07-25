Notorious Antisemite Louis Farrakhan Falsely Claims Talmud Permits Sex Crimes

Nation of Islam leader and notorious antisemite Louis Farrakhan has blamed “Talmudic, satanic Jews” for the sex scandals surrounding Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein, claiming the Talmud makes such conduct “lawful to them.”

In a video posted to Twitter by the Team Farrakhan fan account, Farrakhan can be seen speaking at the Nation of Islam’s headquarters on July 21.

Minister @LouisFarrakhan talks about the corruption of Satanic Talmudic Jews such as Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein. Full Video: https://t.co/rFDvVRhPLf#Farrakhan pic.twitter.com/gLG9q2jZML — Team Farrakhan (@TeamFarrakhan) July 24, 2019

“Did you know that pedophilia, homosexuality, sex trafficking, is the work of Talmudists?” he asks.

Referring to a 2008 plea bargain cut between then-US Attorney for Miami Alexander Acosta — later President Donald Trump’s labor secretary, who stepped down earlier this month — and Epstein that was intensely criticized after Epstein’s latest arrest, Farrakhan said, “So Mr. Epstein and the cabinet member of Mr. Trump worked out a deal that flouted the law.”

“Weinstein and Epstein, and all those top Jewish Talmudists who are in media, television that abuse women,” Farrakhan said. “You don’t hear nobody talkin’ about Weinstein. You don’t hear nobody talkin’ about Epstein.”

In an apparent reference to infamous fraudster Bernie Madoff, Farrakhan added, “You don’t hear nobody talkin’ about the man who set up a hedge fund.”

“Because Talmudic, satanic Jews are the ones that feel nobody has a right to punish them for what the Talmud has made lawful to them,” Farrakhan ranted.

The Talmud, however, explicitly forbids sexual assault and sex outside of marriage in general, as well as dishonest financial dealings.

Farrakhan has a long history of using Twitter to spread antisemitic rhetoric. In a 2018 tweet, he said, “I’m not an antisemite, I’m anti-termite.”

The tweet became the object of intense controversy, and was finally taken down on July 9 by Twitter, with Farrakhan’s account also being suspended.

“It’s against our rules to dehumanize others based on religion,” a Twitter spokesperson said to CNN at the time. “That tweet is now unavailable.”

Farrakhan’s account was later reinstated.