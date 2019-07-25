Friday, July 26th | 23 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Brazil Court Orders Petrobras to Refuel Iran Grain Vessels

Amid Threats of Far-Right Hooligan Violence, Maccabi Haifa Fans Watch Team Lose to French Side RC Strasbourg

UK Jewish Leader Welcomes Appointment of ‘Many Firm Friends’ to New PM Johnson’s Cabinet

Notorious Antisemite Louis Farrakhan Falsely Claims Talmud Permits Sex Crimes

Production Begins on New Israeli TV Series ‘Valley of Tears,’ Set Against Yom Kippur War

Israeli Ambassador in Finland ‘Astonished’ by Ongoing Neo-Nazi Vandalism of Helsinki Embassy

Holocaust-Denying Poster Placed on Jewish Heritage Museum in Cleveland

Nikki Haley Blasts UN Council for Condemning Israel’s Record on Women’s Rights

At US Department of Education, Kenneth Marcus Tackles Antisemitism in All Its Varied Forms

House Passes Bills Enhancing US-Israel Ties, Sanctioning Support for Palestinian Terror Groups

July 25, 2019 4:02 pm
0

Notorious Antisemite Louis Farrakhan Falsely Claims Talmud Permits Sex Crimes

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan speaking in Detroit, Mi. February 2017. Photo: Reuters / Rebecca Cook.

Nation of Islam leader and notorious antisemite Louis Farrakhan has blamed “Talmudic, satanic Jews” for the sex scandals surrounding Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein, claiming the Talmud makes such conduct “lawful to them.”

In a video posted to Twitter by the Team Farrakhan fan account, Farrakhan can be seen speaking at the Nation of Islam’s headquarters on July 21.

“Did you know that pedophilia, homosexuality, sex trafficking, is the work of Talmudists?” he asks.

Referring to a 2008 plea bargain cut between then-US Attorney for Miami Alexander Acosta — later President Donald Trump’s labor secretary, who stepped down earlier this month — and Epstein that was intensely criticized after Epstein’s latest arrest, Farrakhan said, “So Mr. Epstein and the cabinet member of Mr. Trump worked out a deal that flouted the law.”

“Weinstein and Epstein, and all those top Jewish Talmudists who are in media, television that abuse women,” Farrakhan said. “You don’t hear nobody talkin’ about Weinstein. You don’t hear nobody talkin’ about Epstein.”

In an apparent reference to infamous fraudster Bernie Madoff, Farrakhan added, “You don’t hear nobody talkin’ about the man who set up a hedge fund.”

“Because Talmudic, satanic Jews are the ones that feel nobody has a right to punish them for what the Talmud has made lawful to them,” Farrakhan ranted.

The Talmud, however, explicitly forbids sexual assault and sex outside of marriage in general, as well as dishonest financial dealings.

Farrakhan has a long history of using Twitter to spread antisemitic rhetoric. In a 2018 tweet, he said, “I’m not an antisemite, I’m anti-termite.”

The tweet became the object of intense controversy, and was finally taken down on July 9 by Twitter, with Farrakhan’s account also being suspended.

“It’s against our rules to dehumanize others based on religion,” a Twitter spokesperson said to CNN at the time. “That tweet is now unavailable.”

Farrakhan’s account was later reinstated.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.