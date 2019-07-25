Production Begins on New Israeli TV Series ‘Valley of Tears,’ Set Against Yom Kippur War

Production kicked off on Sunday for a new Israeli TV drama show, “Valley Of Tears,” industry magazine Deadline reported.

The eight-part miniseries, filmed in Hebrew, will be set against the backdrop of the 1973 Yom Kippur War and based on true events. It will focus on the fighting through the first-hand accounts of young soldiers and will follow the stories of three individuals affected by the brutalities of war.

“Valley of Tears” will be Israel’s highest-budgeted program, with each episode costing around $1 million, according to Deadline.

The show will star Israeli actor Lior Ashkenazi, and a number of the most prominent Israeli novelists in Israel took part in scripting it, alongside screenwriter Daniel Amsel, of the popular Israeli show “Euphoria.”

The miniseries is being produced by the UK-based company WestEnd Films, Endemol Shine Israel, United King and the Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

The show’s Israeli writers, Ron Leshem and Amit Cohen, talked about “Valley Of Tears,” saying, “This is a universal story about a group of young men, full of life, thrown into the shock of battle and its intoxicating, addictive effects as well as its absurdity. It is also the most dramatic moment in Israel’s history, a chapter never before depicted on television.”

The Valley of Tears is the name that was given to an area in the Golan Heights that was the site of a major battle in the 1973 conflict.

Sharon Harel and Maya Amsellem from WestEnd said, “’Valley Of Tears’ is the most challenging production ever made in Israel. It’s a result of ten years of development with our partner Moshe Edery of United King, and its success might open the door to a new phase and a new, highly cinematic standard of international production value coming out of the country. Above all, these are extremely emotional, captivating stories that show humans at war in a way never seen before.”