Thursday, July 25th | 22 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Brazil Court Orders Petrobras to Refuel Iran Grain Vessels

Amid Threats of Far-Right Hooligan Violence, Maccabi Haifa Fans Watch Team Lose to French Side RC Strasbourg

UK Jewish Leader Welcomes Appointment of ‘Many Firm Friends’ to New PM Johnson’s Cabinet

Notorious Antisemite Louis Farrakhan Falsely Claims Talmud Permits Sex Crimes

Production Begins on New Israeli TV Series ‘Valley of Tears,’ Set Against Yom Kippur War

Israeli Ambassador in Finland ‘Astonished’ by Ongoing Neo-Nazi Vandalism of Helsinki Embassy

Holocaust-Denying Poster Placed on Jewish Heritage Museum in Cleveland

Nikki Haley Blasts UN Council for Condemning Israel’s Record on Women’s Rights

At US Department of Education, Kenneth Marcus Tackles Antisemitism in All Its Varied Forms

House Passes Bills Enhancing US-Israel Ties, Sanctioning Support for Palestinian Terror Groups

July 25, 2019 3:34 pm
0

Production Begins on New Israeli TV Series ‘Valley of Tears,’ Set Against Yom Kippur War

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

An Israeli tank bombarded during the Yom Kippur War in 1973. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Production kicked off on Sunday for a new Israeli TV drama show, “Valley Of Tears,” industry magazine Deadline reported.

The eight-part miniseries, filmed in Hebrew, will be set against the backdrop of the 1973 Yom Kippur War and based on true events. It will focus on the fighting through the first-hand accounts of young soldiers and will follow the stories of three individuals affected by the brutalities of war.

“Valley of Tears” will be Israel’s highest-budgeted program, with each episode costing around $1 million, according to Deadline.

The show will star Israeli actor Lior Ashkenazi, and a number of the most prominent Israeli novelists in Israel took part in scripting it, alongside screenwriter Daniel Amsel, of the popular Israeli show “Euphoria.”

Related coverage

July 24, 2019 12:36 pm
0

UK Actor Daniel Radcliffe Explores Jewish Roots on BBC Show ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’

"Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe examined some chilling truths about his Jewish ancestors Monday night on the BBC show "Who...

The miniseries is being produced by the UK-based company WestEnd Films, Endemol Shine Israel, United King and the Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

The show’s Israeli writers, Ron Leshem and Amit Cohen, talked about “Valley Of Tears,” saying, “This is a universal story about a group of young men, full of life, thrown into the shock of battle and its intoxicating, addictive effects as well as its absurdity. It is also the most dramatic moment in Israel’s history, a chapter never before depicted on television.”

The Valley of Tears is the name that was given to an area in the Golan Heights that was the site of a major battle in the 1973 conflict.

Sharon Harel and Maya Amsellem from WestEnd said, “’Valley Of Tears’ is the most challenging production ever made in Israel. It’s a result of ten years of development with our partner Moshe Edery of United King, and its success might open the door to a new phase and a new, highly cinematic standard of international production value coming out of the country. Above all, these are extremely emotional, captivating stories that show humans at war in a way never seen before.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.