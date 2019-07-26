Friday, July 26th | 23 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iranian President Rouhani Assails ‘Usurper Zionist Regime’ While Defending 2015 Nuclear Deal

ADL Survey Uncovers Widespread Racism and Harassment in Online Gaming World

Nasrallah Denies Hezbollah Using Beirut Port to Smuggle in Iranian Weapons

New York Rabbis Join Call for for Congressional Investigation Into Fugitive Hamas Terrorist Living Freely in Jordan

Israeli Army Vet and Mother of Two Chases Down Flasher Near Boston

Denmark Backs Britain’s Proposed Hormuz Naval Mission

Former Execs, Directors, to Pay Teva $50 Million for Part in Bribery Damages

Abbas Announces Cancellation of All Agreements Between PA and Israel

A Third of Serious Cyberattacks in Israel in the Past Year Went Unreported, Report Says

Two Israeli Men Shot Dead in Apparent Mexico City Shopping Mall Hit

July 26, 2019 10:32 am
0

Abbas Announces Cancellation of All Agreements Between PA and Israel

avatar by JNS.org

Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas at a meeting of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization in the city of Ramallah in the West Bank, on Feb. 13, 2017. Photo: Flash90.

JNS.org – Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas declared on Thursday that the PA would cease implementation of all agreements with Israel, including on security coordination, and announced the formation of a special committee to that end.

“After all the violations against our people, we announce the cessation of all agreements signed with Israel,” Abbas wrote on Twitter, noting that his statement included security coordination.

Abbas said in a statement that the decision came in the wake of Israel’s insistence on negating all agreements signed with the Palestinians. He also spoke out against the “bias” of the US administration.

Abbas also addressed the the demolition on Monday of 12 apartment buildings in the Wadi al-Hummus area of Sur Baher, an eastern Jerusalem neighborhood, calling it “an act of ethnic cleansing and a crime against humanity.”

Related coverage

July 26, 2019 3:08 pm
0

Nasrallah Denies Hezbollah Using Beirut Port to Smuggle in Iranian Weapons

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah denied on Friday an Israeli claim that his organization was smuggling Iranian weapons into Lebanon via...

Earlier in the week, he threatened to lodge a complaint in the International Criminal Court in The Hague over the measure.

On Thursday, the United States blocked a UN Security Council proposal condemning the demolitions.

Israel has argued that the demolished buildings—many of which were still under construction—had been built too close to the security fence, in contravention of a 2011 military order. Residents argued that the buildings were in Area A of the West Bank, under full PA control. Israel’s High Court of Justice ruled against the residents earlier this month.

Abbas accused Israel of failing to comply with signed agreements, such as the provision of Palestinian tax revenues. Israel has argued that it has withheld $138 million in value-added tax, import duties and other taxes collected on the PA’s behalf in protest against the PA’s policy of paying monthly salaries to convicted terrorists and their families.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.