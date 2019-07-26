Friday, July 26th | 23 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iranian President Rouhani Assails ‘Usurper Zionist Regime’ While Defending 2015 Nuclear Deal

ADL Survey Uncovers Widespread Racism and Harassment in Online Gaming World

Nasrallah Denies Hezbollah Using Beirut Port to Smuggle in Iranian Weapons

New York Rabbis Join Call for for Congressional Investigation Into Fugitive Hamas Terrorist Living Freely in Jordan

Israeli Army Vet and Mother of Two Chases Down Flasher Near Boston

Denmark Backs Britain’s Proposed Hormuz Naval Mission

Former Execs, Directors, to Pay Teva $50 Million for Part in Bribery Damages

Abbas Announces Cancellation of All Agreements Between PA and Israel

A Third of Serious Cyberattacks in Israel in the Past Year Went Unreported, Report Says

Two Israeli Men Shot Dead in Apparent Mexico City Shopping Mall Hit

July 26, 2019 11:04 am
0

Denmark Backs Britain’s Proposed Hormuz Naval Mission

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A tugboat moves cargo toward the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Musandam province, Oman, July 20, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Hamad I Mohammed / File.

Denmark said on Friday it welcomed a British government proposal for a European-led naval mission to ensure safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and would consider a military maritime contribution.

Britain has sought to assemble the mission in Hormuz, used by tankers carrying about a fifth of the world’s oil, following Iran’s seizure of a British-flagged ship in what London said was an act of “state piracy.”

The initiative won initial support from Denmark, France and Italy, three senior diplomats said on Tuesday.

“The Danish government looks positively toward a possible contribution to such initiative,” Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said in a statement. “The initiative will have a strong European footprint.”

Related coverage

July 26, 2019 4:28 pm
0

Iranian President Rouhani Assails ‘Usurper Zionist Regime’ While Defending 2015 Nuclear Deal

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has defended the July 2015 nuclear deal reached in Geneva between the Tehran regime, the United...

The backing contrasts with a lukewarm response shown by European allies to a similar American call first voiced at NATO in late June, which was resisted by France and Germany. They worried the US-led military alliance would be dragged into a possible confrontation with Iran.

EU-member Denmark is among the world’s biggest seafaring nations and home to the world’s biggest container shipping firm AP Moller-Maersk, which sails in the high-tension area.

“The Royal Danish Navy is strong and capable and would be able to contribute actively and effectively to this type of engagement,” said Danish Defense Minister Trine Bramsen.

A final decision would still need to be discussed in parliament.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.