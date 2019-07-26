Pressley Explains Split From ‘The Squad’ in Voting for Anti-BDS Resolution

JNS.org – US Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) has defended her vote on Tuesday condemning the anti-Israel BDS movement—a split from the so-called “Squad” that includes Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

The resolution passed with 398 votes in favor, 17 against and 5 present.

It was introduced by Reps. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.), Lee Zeldin (R-NY), Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) and Ann Wagner (R-Mo.). It had 351 co-sponsors: 176 Republicans and 175 Democrats.

“There are a lot of anti-BDS bills out there that infringe on 1st amendment rights at the state and federal level. In my view, HRes 246 wasn’t one of them,” tweeted Pressley in a thread.

Related coverage Iranian President Rouhani Assails ‘Usurper Zionist Regime’ While Defending 2015 Nuclear Deal Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has defended the July 2015 nuclear deal reached in Geneva between the Tehran regime, the United...

“What I heard resounding in community was that voting yes on this resolution affirmed to my constituents raised in the Jewish faith Israel’s right to exist, a view I share as a supporter of a two state solution,” she continued. “Like Congressman John Lewis, I believe that I can hold these strong views without opposition. Protest is sacred and activism is critical.”

What I heard resounding in community was that voting yes on this resolution affirmed to my constituents raised in the Jewish faith Israel’s right to exist, a view I share as a supporter of a two state solution. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) July 24, 2019

However, Pressley stated that she would vote on the House floor against a Senate bill, passed in February, that would allow state and local governments the right to punish state or local contractors from engaging in boycotting Israel.

“We can call out and question the tactics of a movement but we should never question or marginalize the lived experiences and voices of those who call out for civil rights & liberties, including the Palestinian people,” tweeted Pressley.