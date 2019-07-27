Sunday, July 28th | 25 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Why Hezbollah Truly Threatens Israel

Rabbis Who Ban

Jewish Canadian Art Exhibit Promotes Tolerance Over Hate and Racism

New PA Textbooks Are Worse Than the Old Ones

Iran Says Missile Tests Defensive

China’s Iran Oil Imports Plunge as US Sanctions Bite

Palestinians Throw Explosives, Hand Grenades During Gaza Border Riots

Lebanon Secures Release of American Citizen From Syria

Iranian President Rouhani Assails ‘Usurper Zionist Regime’ While Defending 2015 Nuclear Deal

ADL Survey Uncovers Widespread Racism and Harassment in Online Gaming World

July 27, 2019 2:08 pm
0

Iran Says Missile Tests Defensive

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An undated photo showing a test firing of Iran’s Sayyad-2 missile. Photo: Tasnim News Agency.

Iran said on Saturday that missile tests were part of its defensive needs and were not directed against any country, after Washington said Tehran had test-fired a medium-range missile.

A US defense official said Iran tested what appeared to be a medium-range ballistic missile on Wednesday that traveled about 1,000 km (620 miles), adding that the test did not pose a threat to shipping or US personnel in the region.

“An informed source at the armed forces staff said Iran’s missile tests are natural within its defensive needs. This missile capacity is not against any country, and only aims to respond to possible aggression,” Iranian news agencies reported.

“Iran does not need the permission of any power in the world for its self-defense,” the reports quoted the military source as saying.

US President Donald Trump pulled out of an international agreement on Iran’s nuclear program last year and stepped up sanctions on Tehran.

He said the nuclear deal was flawed because it did not include curbs on Iran’s development of ballistic missiles or its support for proxies in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, and Iraq.

Iran has ruled out talks with Washington over its military capabilities, particularly the missile program that it says is defensive. It denies the missiles are capable of being tipped with nuclear warheads and says its nuclear program is peaceful.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.