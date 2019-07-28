Monday, July 29th | 26 Tammuz 5779

July 28, 2019 11:04 am
0

Jon Bon Jovi Meets With Israeli Super Fan Battling Cancer

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Netta Sadan with Jon Bon Jovi in Israel. Photo: Facebook.

An Israeli woman battling an aggressive form of cancer met with legendary rocker Jon Bon Jovi last week in Israel ahead of his band’s concert in Tel Aviv.

Netta Sadan, who is suffering from breast cancer, said that she has idolized Bon Jovi and dreamed of meeting the “It’s My Life” singer since she was 10. She wrote a post on Facebook on June 29 asking people to help her meet the rock and roll legend and almost immediately her message went viral. She said she began receiving requests from many people who wanted to help, although some told her it would be difficult to arrange since the singer did not do fan meetings anymore.

Sadan eventually met her idol two days before his sold-out performance in Tel Aviv’s Park HaYarkon last Thursday.

“Two hours ago I met face-to-face with my hero,” she wrote on her Facebook page following their meeting. “He sat with me, talked to me, invested in me time and attention. Half an hour we sat, we talked and laughed. It was just perfect!!! There were no cameras or media. He did it just to make me happy and proved to me unequivocally that I haven’t been wrong in the last 25 years.”

Sadan also said, “In such a difficult period of treatment and routine of doctors and hospitals suddenly I find myself fulfilling my oldest dream !! This meeting gave me a boost of energy, suddenly I feel better and the smile does not leave my face! Thanks to everyone who helped, hoped and tried to push this dream into reality. There is nothing like the love that Israeli people know how to give and there is none like Jon Bon Jovi.”

