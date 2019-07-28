Monday, July 29th | 26 Tammuz 5779

July 28, 2019 11:18 pm
0

UK Labour Shadow Minister 'Sincerely Sorry' for Sharing Antisemitic Facebook Post

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

The UK Labour party’s shadow immigration minister Afzal Khan with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photo: Twitter screenshot.

The UK Labour party’s shadow immigration minister apologized on Friday for sharing an antisemitic post on Facebook.

The post, which Afzal Khan shared in 2015, showed a video of comedian Jon Stewart talking about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Beneath the video were references to “Israel-British-Swiss-Rothschilds crime syndicate” and “mass murdering Rothschilds Israeli mafia criminal liars.”

According to the BBC, Khan said, “I am mortified and sincerely sorry about this genuine accident.”

“I didn’t read the text below, which contained an antisemitic conspiracy about the Rothschilds,” he added. “I would never have shared it if I had seen that.”

The BBC quotes Raphi Bloom of the North West Friends of Israel saying that the text was “a well-known antisemitic trope about Jews dominating the world.”

“I think it’s disgraceful and I would like to see action,” he added.

Since Jeremy Corbyn was elected leader of Labour in 2015, the party has been wracked by antisemitism scandals, several implicating Corbyn himself. Former UK chief rabbi Jonathan Sacks has compared him to the late Enoch Powell, a notoriously racist British politician. Polls have shown more than 80 percent of British Jews consider Corbyn an antisemite.

