Monday, July 29th | 26 Tammuz 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran’s Vice President: Our Foreign Policy Is to Confront US Hegemony

Iran Says Meeting With Parties to Nuclear Deal ‘Constructive’

Parshat Matot: Judaism Believes That Children Are the Future

Barreling Towards a Nuclear and Ballistic Missile Arms Race in the Middle East

Russia Is Outmaneuvering Trump, and Using the Middle East to Benefit Its Power

Turkish Threats Close Children’s Basketball Camp in New York

The Tour That Israel Should Arrange for Tlaib and Omar

Getting Human Rights Right at the State Department

An Iranian Lie Unfolds in the Spanish Media

Israeli Right Takes Step Toward Unity With Agreement That Former Justice Minister Shaked Will Lead United List

July 29, 2019 9:38 am
0

Iran’s Vice President: Our Foreign Policy Is to Confront US Hegemony

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri. Photo: Reuters / Alaa Al-Marjani / File.

Iran’s foreign policy is to confront American hegemony and protect multilateralism, Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said on Monday, adding that its reduction of commitments under a nuclear deal could be reversed if other parties upheld their side of the agreement.

Iran and the United States came to the brink of war last month after the Islamic Republic shot down a US drone, nearly prompting a retaliatory attack, which US President Donald Trump called off at the last minute.

“The foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to protect multilateralism and confront American hegemony,” Jahangiri said, according to the IRIB news agency.

Iran’s relations with Washington have taken a sharp turn for the worse since Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and major powers, and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

Related coverage

July 28, 2019 8:32 pm
0

Iran Intends to Restart Activities at Arak Heavy Water Nuclear Reactor: ISNA News Agency

The head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, Ali Akbar Salehi, told lawmakers on Sunday that Iran will restart activities at...

Jahangiri said Iran’s reduction of commitments under the deal could be reversed if the remaining signatories to the agreement uphold their commitments.

Iran said in May it would decrease its commitments under the pact, under which most international sanctions on Tehran were lifted in exchange for Iran curbing its nuclear work.

Iran believes the remaining signatories could do more to counter the fallout from the US withdrawal.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.