Israeli Experts Upgrade Neo-Natal Units in Ghana, Saving 700 Babies

Israeli experts have upgraded neo-natal facilities in Ghana, saving around 700 babies.

According to Ghana’s news site Yen, the neo-natal units were located in the Kumasi South and Suntreso hospitals in the Ashanti region of the country.

Medical staff at the facilities were also trained by Israeli medical personnel from the Soroka Medical Center in the southern Israeli city of Beersheva.

Ghana’s health minister, Kweku Agyemang-Manu, and Shani Cooper, the Israeli ambassador to Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, both pledged that the project will continue.

Agyemang-Manu enthused over the project’s success and said it would be expanded throughout the country.